Danfoss simplifies remote control display design through PLUS+1 programmability

Danfoss Power Solutions has launched programmability enhancements to the displays on its remote control transmitters. The 4.3-inch displays on its Ikontrol IK3 and IK4 console box transmitters can now be programmed using Danfoss PLUS+1 GUIDE software, simplifying and accelerating remote control display development.

Remote control display programming in PLUS+1 GUIDE provides users with a unified programming experience in a single tool, eliminating the need to learn and use separate tools. The user interface for both the remote control and Danfoss’ DM430 display share the same intuitive look and feel, increasing ease of use.

The displays also share configuration options, enabling a higher level of customization than was previously available for the transmitter display. Developers can reuse existing templates and programming to accelerate display design, increasing speed to market. And through the PLUS+1 Service Tool, users can upload configurations directly to the remote control, enabling easy and efficient deployment and updates.

“PLUS+1 programmability brings significant ease-of-use to remote control display development,” says Bart-Jan Mellink, director of portfolio and business development, connect and control solutions, Danfoss Power Solutions. “This integration exemplifies Danfoss’ ambition to simplify our customers’ processes while maintaining our focus on innovation through the PLUS+1 platform.”

“Displays are often challenging to program for remote controls. However, with its user-friendly PLUS+1 GUIDE, Danfoss offers a unified platform to program the machine, its remote controls, and more — all under one system. This allows seamless updates across the entire ecosystem on the fly,” adds Mathieu Jobin, senior programming technician with the EP Group, a Danfoss Power Solutions distributor in Québec City, Canada.

Through the addition of PLUS+1 programmability, Danfoss now adds remote controls to its extensive portfolio of PLUS+1 programmable and compliant products. This enables seamless integration of the products into a customized machine control system.