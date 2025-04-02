Danfoss announces production launch of Editron ED3 onboard charger and ePTO

Danfoss Power Solutions has announced the production launch of its Editron ED3 onboard charger and electric power take-off (ePTO).

Initially designed for on-highway applications and currently in use in thousands of Volvo electric trucks, the ED3 has now been standardized with communication protocols, software, and documentation for off-highway applications.

The ED3 enables rapid overnight and opportunity charging for heavy-duty electric machinery using readily available AC chargers. Its three-in-one functionality – AC charger, DC ePTO, and AC ePTO – reduces complexity and streamlines machine design and integration.

The Danfoss Editron ED3 can deliver up to 44 kilowatts of power to a machine’s main high-voltage battery, the highest AC charging power currently available.

By delivering twice the power of the market standard 22kW onboard charger, the ED3 halves charging time, minimising machine downtime. This power level can fully charge heavy-duty electric vehicles overnight using AC chargers. It also minimises charging infrastructure costs by eliminating the need for DC chargers, which can cost up to 10 times more to procure and install than AC chargers.

The ED3’s high-power DC and AC electric power take-off simplifies machine design and integration. The device pulls power directly from the main high-voltage battery to provide up to 44 kW of DC power to auxiliaries, such as high-voltage compressors, pumps, and motor controllers.

The ED3 can also convert power and deliver up to 43.6 kilovolt-amperes of single- or three-phase current to create an AC microgrid for plug-in functions in the field. The electrified PTO decouples auxiliary functions from the vehicle’s driveline and frees space on the vehicle chassis for batteries and other components, easing installation. Electric PTOs also minimise mechanical losses, resulting in higher efficiency.

The versatility of the Editron ED3 provides OEMs with flexibility in designing vehicle system architectures. Able to be used in a variety of applications, the device enables standardization of components across machine platforms. As a compact three-in-one unit, the ED3 reduces the number of high-voltage components and cables needed, minimizing complexity while providing space, weight, and cost savings.

“Market standard 22 kW chargers are not powerful enough for heavy-duty machines, particularly when those machines lack access to DC charging. For electrification to make sense, these vehicles need higher power chargers and ePTO,” says Eric Azeroual, vice president, sales development and portfolio, Editron division, Danfoss Power Solutions. “Our Editron ED3 onboard charger is a game changer for heavy-duty machinery. It is unmatched in terms of its power density, compact design, and performance. With the excitement and immense interest we have seen in this product, we believe ED3 has the power to lead the charge of heavy-duty vehicle electrification.”

The Editron ED3 onboard charger and ePTO is ideal for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and off-highway machinery, such as excavators, large tonnage tractors, wheel loaders, and more. It is also ideal for machinery used in areas where high-voltage DC charging is uncommon or not practical. The ED3 supports a wide range of global grid voltages, enabling broad deployment.

Find out more at Danfoss’s Bauma 2025 Stand A3.125