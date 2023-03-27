Daikin Group to exhibit at Hannover Messe

Duplomatic MS, a member of Daikin group, will be showing off its innovative hydraulic solutions at Hannover Messe 2023, the largest industrial fair in the world, taking place 17-21 April in Germany.

At the venue, Duplomatic MS will present its advanced solutions for the industry, which stand out for their innovation, reliability, and sustainability. The company, thanks to recent integration into Daikin group, will show how its products can reduce environmental impact and increase energy efficiency.

Highlights will include advanced motion solutions such as power units featuring Daikin hybrid technology. These products are designed to reduce energy consumption and improve the efficiency of the production processes.

As part of the Daikin Group, Duplomatic MS is committed to implement Daikin Environmental Vision 2050. “Our oil hydraulic equipment supports Environmental Vision 2050 by incorporating the best energy-saving technology to help factories reduce their power consumption and produce fewer emissions” said Yuya Kimura, Duplomatic MS vice president.

Duplomatic MS will be exhibiting on its stand an array of its solutions, including Daikin products such as Ecorich and Super Unit: hybrid hydraulic units, designed by combining hydraulic technology with an IPM (internal permanent magnet) motor. The result is a compact hydraulic power unit that achieves high torque and maximum efficiency while eliminating heat and noise generation. In addition, Daikin cooling unit for machine tools application, Micro hydraulics solutions, manufactured by Till Hydraulik, a member of Duplomatic group, and Duplomatic MS products, such as electromechanical cylinders, will also be on display.