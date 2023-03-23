Dana announces enhanced electrification portfolio

Dana Incorporated has announced several initiatives―including new drivetrain offerings for electrified vehicles―that strengthen the company’s growing commitment to the North American construction and off-highway markets.

Among these initiatives is the Spicer Electrified eSP502 e-Transmission for the North American construction market. This flexible platform is designed to support the electrification of mid-sized wheel loaders, rough terrain cranes, and other off-highway vehicles, with availability now expanded to empty container handlers and reach stackers in the material-handling market.

In addition the company has introduced its new modular Spicer drivetrain solution for telehandlers with 12k lifting capacities that enables original-equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to seamlessly transition from conventional vehicle designs to next-generation zero-emissions powertrains.

It is also offering increased process capabilities and equipment capacity at its Lafayette, Ind., USA, facility, which manufactures Spicer Torque-Hub track drives to meet the rising demand of compact track loaders (CTLs) and other small- to mid-sized construction vehicles in North America.

“In conjunction with our customers, Dana is always pursuing opportunities to eliminate waste and maximise customer satisfaction,” said Jeroen Decleer, senior vice president, off-highway drive and motion systems for Dana Incorporated. “By strategically expanding our product and process capabilities in North America, Dana is well-positioned to partner with our customers in the region to address changing market demands and considerations.”

North American debut

Leveraging Dana’s field-proven powershift technology, the eSP502 e-Transmission offers a dual-motor, two-speed design that is built on a flexible platform to enable optimized performance at maximum efficiency in a compact package. The modular approach to the transmission design allows for a single motor solution, as well as an optional power take-off, depending on the specific vehicle requirements.

Delivering high efficiency in a compact package that performs like a conventional powershift transmission, the dual-motor version supports continuous power outputs up to 326 horsepower (240 kW), while the single-motor configuration is engineered for 187 horsepower (140 kW) of continuous output.

The eSP502 is equipped with next-generation control software and functional safety readiness, enabling easy installation and smooth integration, and it features a patented clutch design that minimizes clutch drag to maximize efficiency.

It is equipped with field-proven Dana TM4™ high-voltage motors of up to 800 volts to improve efficiency, reduce total package size, and provide redundancy as needed.

The eSP502 e-Transmission’s compact and modular design allows it to be adapted for use in 4×2 or 4×4 vehicle applications with a range of ratio options to support a variety of vehicle types.

Future-ready driveline for telehandlers

Developed for telehandlers lifting up to 12,000 pounds (5,400 kg), Dana’s new driveline comes equipped with a compact Spicer 312 dropbox for high-power hydrostatic motors. This new hydrostatic dropbox functions as a continuously variable transmission without torque interruption, delivering enhanced performance with precise maneuvering at low speeds, reduced fuel consumption, and an integrated spring applied hydraulic release parking brake.

The system includes the field-proven Spicer 222 front and rear heavy-duty axles, which each feature a limited-slip differential and provide the customer with maintenance-free brakes. The complete driveline system is optimized for efficiency as well as noise, vibration, and harshness.

To support the industry’s transition to zero-emission vehicles, Dana optimized the axles and driveline system to improve efficiency for a variety of architectures, allowing customers to retain the same driveline solution while choosing between implementing a hydrostatic dropbox or an electrically driven design.