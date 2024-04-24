INTERMAT: ZF showcases electrified efficiency

The eTRAC electric drive system satisfies all the expectations for performance and productivity found in traditional drivelines and combines them with the extensive benefits and opportunities that electric systems have to offer. Thanks to its modular design this new range of electric central drives can easily be adapted for various vehicle applications.

E-mobility solutions for compact vehicles such as loaders, site dumpers or telehandlers are the first to enter the construction equipment market, especially in urban or emission-regulated areas. The eTRAC driveline system with its range of 48/96/650-volt e-motors developed by ZF provides the necessary emission-free drive.

Additionally, the Group also acts as system supplier (fig. 2). It not only supplies the electric drive, but also offers a combination of front and rear axles, inverters and an eDCU (Electric Drive Control Unit). This best-in-class solution achieves the same output as conventional drivetrains, without compromising on performance factors such as traction and end speed.

A newly launched system for mobile excavators consists of a 2-speed powershift transmission, electric motor, and inverter (fig. 3 and 4). It can be scaled up to peak torque 850 Nm and continuous power of 80 kW. Three power classes of the electric central drive system eCD50, eCD70 and eCD90 are available to cover different vehicle sizes in the targeted applications.

The electric central drives can easily be adapted for various vehicle applications like backhoe loaders, telehandlers, or forestry equipment. To complete the customers´ demand, not only in regards of traction drive, ZF also offers the so called ePTO, e.g., to run the working hydraulic. For one of the main operational functions of an excavator on construction sites – the rotation of the upper carriage – ZF has developed the fully electric swing drive eDR. In addition to the actual driving operation, it is now also possible to operate the rotation movement electrically, which ensures even more savings regarding energy and CO2 emissions (fig. 5).

To complete the range of electric drives for larger construction vehicles, ZF is offering the eTRAC eCD110-210 series for mid-sized wheel loaders, consisting of an electro-mechanical powershift transmission and one e-motor for traction and ePTO each. An electric drive control unit for overall system performance and power management completes the system (fig. 6 and 7). With a 650 V operating voltage, the system can be scaled up to 120 kW continuous power; the ePTO ranges from 30 to 70 kW continuous power. Thanks to its modular design, the system can be integrated in various other vehicle applications as well and can be driven independently from the power source. The company´s solutions fit in both battery-electric vehicles and fuel-cell battery electric vehicles, which will also play a big role in the future of construction machineries.