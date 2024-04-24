Cummins launches next-gen x15 engine at Intermat

Cummins has launched its new 15L diesel engine for off highway at Intermat, beginning today in Paris. The new product is displayed alongside a wide range of Cummins off-highway technologies on Booth 5a D063.

The Next Generation X15 diesel engine maintains reliability and reduces operating costs, while delivering reduced emissions and improved fuel efficiency benefits. The engine is part of the Cummins Helm platform and offers customers the option to choose the fuel type that best suits their business needs by offering a common base engine design with cylinder heads and fuel systems specifically tailored for a single fuel- advanced diesel, natural gas or hydrogen.

The Next Gen X15 for Off Highway offers ratings up to 522 kW (700 hp) and a peak torque of 3200 Nm (2360 ft lb) targeted for Stage V emissions and beyond. The X15 engine is optimized with fuel consumption as low as 180 g/kWh, reducing TCO and lifetime CO2 emissions. It has extended maintenance intervals up to 1000 hours, reducing service costs and downtime.

“We are excited to present the Next Gen X15 at Intermat,” said Beau Lintereur, executive director off highway at Cummins. “It is a state-of-the-art clean sheet engine designed with more capability and less environmental impact. The Cummins X15 offers fantastic power density for high duty cycle applications, meaning it can displace larger comparative engines, reducing operating costs and overall emissions from equipment in-field. We look forward to discussing the benefits of this next generation engine technology with customers.”

Alongside the Next Generation X15 diesel engine, Cummins will exhibit the new B6.7H engine, a hydrogen platform aimed at a wide range of off-highway applications, with a top rating of 290 hp (216 kW) and a peak torque of 1200 Nm for Stage VI/Tier 5. The hydrogen combustion engine is designed to use the same transmission, cooling systems and hydraulic systems as today’s diesel engines, reducing complexity for equipment manufacturers and their customers wanting to switch to using a hydrogen fuel power solution.

In line with Cummins’ Destination Zero strategy—a global initiative aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating the environmental impact of products and operations—Accelera™ by Cummins, Cummins’ fifth operating segment, will showcase its 150kW fuel cell engine. This innovative engine is as an ideal solution for mobile construction applications with heady-duty cycles, and/or clean portable power generation requirements.

Accelera is distinguished in the industry by its wide-selection of zero-emissions offerings, empowering customers with choices as they transition to clean power solutions. Among its offerings is the lithium-ion next-generation BP97E battery. On display at Intermat, the BP97E battery has been designed for electrified vehicle applications, offering exceptional energy density, while catering to customers requiring weight-sensitive solutions and adaptable mounting options.

Furthermore, Accelera will showcase its 1CS2016 NextGen motor, a single-winding permanent synchronous magnet direct drive motor. Developed specifically for high-performance traction motors, this NextGen motor delivers unmatched efficiency of 97% across a broad spectrum of operational ranges.

Also on display at Intermat will be NPROXX Hydrogen tanks. Cummins and NPROXX formed a joint venture in 2020. NPROXX is a world leader in high pressure hydrogen storage for both stationary and mobile applications. The storage tanks on the stand will have up to 700-bar pressure capability to maximize capacity and operating range.