INTERMAT: Kramer targets French market

Kramer used this week’s Intermat to present its new generation 8-series wheel loaders, represented by the 8115, as well as the two zero emission products, electric wheel loader and electric telehandler.

Electromobility is playing an increasingly important role in the construction industry. For low-noise work, for example in sensitive environments such as residential areas, city centres, parks, zoos and regions with a high proportion of tourism. The machines work very quietly and are completely free of CO2 emissions. Working indoors is also possible without restrictions.

“Kramer is focussing on the French market. That’s why Intermat is an important platform for us. We are also looking forward to showcasing our new generation of 8-series wheel loaders and telescopic wheel loaders here. With the intelligent travel drive, the operator can customise the machine to his individual needs and the corresponding application, thereby reducing his fuel consumption by between 10 and 15%,” explains Christian Stryffeler, CEO of Kramer-Werke GmbH.

Both zero emission machines, the 5065e wheel loader and 1445e telehandler, are fitted with a 96-volt lithium-ion battery. The running times are up to 4 hours without intermediate charging. Four different charging plug options are available for charging the machines. It therefore makes no difference whether you charge at a conventional household socket, an industrial socket, a wallbox or a public charging point. The charging power is limited by the type of charging plug and the charging power of the on-board charger.

Features, functions and comfort make driving the premium series by Kramer a one-of-a-kind driving experience. Efficient, fuel-saving and modern – this is how the features of the new wheel and telescopic wheel loaders of the 8-series (8085, 8095, 8105, 8115, 8085T and 8095T) can be summarised. Depending on the model, the bucket tipping loads move within a range of 3,650 – 4,250 kilograms. As standard, all models have a Deutz engine with 55 kW / 75 hp; an engine with 74.4 kW / 100 hp is optionally available for the models 8105, 8115 and 8095T. The newly developed drive system provides four operating modes (Power, Eco, Road and CSD).

Whether you are stacking, shovelling, moving, sweeping or milling – the right setting can be selected for any application to perform the work in the most efficient and fuel-saving manner. The load-independent flow distribution (LUDV) ensures equal distribution of the hydraulic oil to the individual control circuits. As a result, several functions can be simultaneously performed independent of the load, e.g. lifting, extending and tipping out. Even the cabin has been completely redesigned with two entries and exits on each cabin side.

The fold-down armrest with a joystick and functional keys is mounted on the operator’s seat and can be comfortably adjusted to the operator’s needs in a longitudinal direction. The optional 7-inch display opens a new world of machine settings and assistance systems. The joystick sensitivity or the oil volume of the 3rd control circuit can be adjusted using the jog dial. The operator can reduce the required steering rotations for the maximum steering angle using Smart Steering. This means greater productivity and quick manoeuvring, above all when working in Y-cycle.

There are two cabin versions available for all machines of the 8-series. With the standard cabin you can achieve a compact vehicle height of 2.49 metres (2.69 metres for models 8115 and 8095T). With the panoramic cabin visibility is extended upwards, which is especially practical for working with telescopic wheel loaders. The innovative further development of the familiar quickhitch plate to the fully hydraulic quickhitch system ‘Smart Attach’, now installed as standard in the 8-series, provides more productivity, efficiency and safety. Hydraulically driven attachments can be coupled with ‘Smart Attach’ without getting in and out of the vehicle, as connection with the hydraulic circuit is automatic.