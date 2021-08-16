Zeppelin assumes responsibility for Cat equipment display at bauma 2022

Zeppelin, the Cat dealer in Germany and in twelve other countries in Europe and Eurasia, will display Cat construction equipment, services and solutions at bauma 2022 in Munich, Germany, which will be held 24-30 October 2022.

Previously, the two companies had a joint stand at the world’s leading trade fair. For the 2022 show, Zeppelin, as one of the largest Caterpillar partners in the world, is assuming responsibility for the construction equipment display.

“We are proud to present to our customers at bauma 2022 the latest products from Caterpillar, the world’s leading manufacturer of construction equipment, together with the excellent services provided by Zeppelin,” said Michael Heidemann, vice chairman of the management board at Zeppelin. “We look forward to personal contacts with our many business partners. Our commitment to bauma is a clear signal to our customers in Germany, Europe and Eurasia that you can rely on Zeppelin.”

“We know the Zeppelin team will create an outstanding experience at the 2022 edition of bauma,” added Christophe Pelé, Caterpillar vice president with responsibility for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Eurasia. “Beyond supporting Zeppelin for the show, Caterpillar is focused on delivering ongoing interactions with customers by expanding its marketing engagements across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Eurasia, using multiple channels.”