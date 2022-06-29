Sennebogen to present 300 tonne material handler at Bauma

With the new port material handler, which will be presented to the public at Bauma, Sennebogen is adding another large-scale material handler to its portfolio, which, with its more than 300t operating weight, can be used primarily in the demanding port segment.
The 885 G fits perfectly into the gap between the existing 875 E and the world’s largest material handler 895 E and thus also takes into account the growing ship sizes – especially in inland ports. Thanks to the variety of equipment typical of Sennebogen, the machine can also handle heavy container lifts as well as crane lifts up to 50 t.
As another development of the latest machine generation, the G series, special attention was paid to the topics of energy efficiency and driver comfort in the 885G. The new material handler is therefore also equipped with the Sennebogen Green Hybrid Recuperation System, which has already successfully established itself in material handlers from 47 t operating weight. In addition, several drive variants are available. The completely redesigned Portcab and a variety of cab elevations offer the operator an overview and comfort at the highest level.