Sennebogen to present 300 tonne material handler at Bauma

As another development of the latest machine generation, the G series, special attention was paid to the topics of energy efficiency and driver comfort in the 885G. The new material handler is therefore also equipped with the Sennebogen Green Hybrid Recuperation System, which has already successfully established itself in material handlers from 47 t operating weight. In addition, several drive variants are available. The completely redesigned Portcab and a variety of cab elevations offer the operator an overview and comfort at the highest level.