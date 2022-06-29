Kramer looking to the future in Munich

Under the motto ‘Meet the Future’, Kramer is presenting itself at Bauma 2022 together with its sister brand Wacker Neuson. The motto reflects the focus of the trade fair presentation: the personal exchange with the visitors is clearly in the focus.

However, the motto also underlines that future topics such as electrification and digitalisation will play a major role at the stand. This year, Kramer will once again be showcasing a broad cross-section of its product portfolio in an application-oriented manner and presenting a number of new products.

Smart Attach

For more productivity, efficiency and safety, Kramer presents the innovative further development of the well-known quick-change plate to the patented fully hydraulic quick-change system “Smart Attach”. Here, the focus has been placed even more strongly on customer needs and thus elementary and future-proof advantages have been created.

The well-known Kramer quick-change plate has been part of the standard equipment of wheel loaders since 1963 and is still an absolutely effective system today. The proven mounting continues to form the basis for the further development to the now fully hydraulic quick hitch system “Smart Attach”. The dimensions of both quick-hitch systems are identical, so that existing attachments can continue to be used. Increased safety for the driver, no leakage of oil and, above all, time savings when changing attachments are just some of the advantages that the system offers users.

Kramer telehandler in new design

Kramer’s telehandler series from 3 – 5.5 tonnes payload is getting a facelift, which will be presented for the first time at Bauma. Visibility of the working area is a crucial element in telescopic handlers. Combined with a focus on safety, Kramer can score with a new engine bonnet design that is used on the 3007, 3507, 3610, 4007 and 4507 machines. The result is the best possible view to the right.

In addition, features such as differential lock, load stabiliser and overload control have been updated to allow the full potential of the machine to be unleashed, making work even more efficient for applications in recycling or gravel pits, for example.

Zero emission

Kramer is presenting exciting innovations in its zero emission portfolio at Bauma. Kramer was the first manufacturer to present the first all-wheel steered electric wheel loader at Bauma 2016. This year, Kramer is showing the future successor to today’s successful 5055e model. In addition to an electric wheel loader, Kramer will also be presenting an electric telehandler for the first time. So visitors can look forward to many innovations under the motto “Meet Green”.

“We are looking forward to Bauma 2022 and to being able to present our innovative solutions to our customers again in personal discussions. Visitors to the stand can also look forward to interactive and action-packed test areas,” says Christian Stryffeler, managing director of Kamer-Werke GmbH, summing up the trade fair appearance once again.