Palfinger to exhibit latest intelligent solutions at Bauma

At this year’s Bauma, Palfinger will offer it full portfolio of intelligent and connected technologies. In addition to innovative crane models and lifting solutions, the company uses alternative types of drive, as well as smart technologies and assistance systems, to open up future-oriented applications for its customers.

Changing conditions need intelligent solutions. They offer new ways of doing things, increase efficiency and are also sustainable and future oriented. It is with this strategy that Palfinger will present its latest technologies and solutions in Munich.

“In line with our Vision & Strategy 2030, our goal is to offer integrated complete solutions from a single source. The focus is on our customers and their needs. At Bauma we will prove that we are already proactively solving the challenges of the current era. We will present developments that continue to make our customers’ work more efficient and cost effective in the future,” says CEO, Andreas Klauser. “In order to be able to tailor our solutions precisely to the applications of our customers and partners in the future, intensive discussions at Bauma are crucial for us. Because the world’s leading trade fair is the biggest meeting place for the construction industry.”

On an exhibition space of almost 2,500 m², the world’s leading producer and provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions will demonstrate its comprehensive digitalisation competence at bauma. Palfinger focuses on three key core topics (Smart Solutions, Smart Services and Eco-Efficient Solutions), which are reflected in product innovations and at the same time are part of the Vision & Strategy 2030 — towards becoming a complete solutions provider.

Smart lifting solutions

Complex challenges at inner-city job sites and lifting tasks that require long reaches continuously present PALFINGER customers with challenges. To meet these requirements, PALFINGER has completely redesigned its core product, the loader crane, ushering in a new era of crane models. It effectively combines the advantages of its predecessors with intelligent technologies, such as the innovative PALTRONIC 180 control system and the ultimate LX-6 control valve.

In addition to a new design, all crane models in the new TEC series also feature the innovative Smart Control to control the crane tip and Memory Position crane positioning system, which can store up to four crane positions. The Levelling Assistant helps to optimally level the cranes. These smart systems enable a faster start to operations as well as more efficient and simpler work processes. The PK 580 TEC will be the first of the new crane models to be seen out on the road. The true precision expert in the 60-meter-ton large crane segment can be flexibly equipped with Palfinger TEC assistant and comfort systems. In combination with the mobile hybrid power unit, it becomes an emission-free solution with a minimum of noise emissions, while the integration of a tilting crane fork on the fly jib creates a high degree of safety for challenging work, such as in narrow spaces.

The PK 1050 TEC sees Palfinger present an absolute highlight in the large crane segment. Featuring a fly jib and enormous lifting capacity, it stands out in its meter-ton class with an unprecedented reach of 37 meters. With DPS-C, the lifting capacity is continuously maximized in every position, because the intelligent system knows exactly where the crane tip is at any given moment. In addition to the models in the large crane segment, the new PK 250 TEC — currently the smallest P-Profile crane — demonstrates that even a compact crane can deliver impressive performance. It convinces with its hydraulic reach of almost 20 meters and a maximum lifting capacity of 23.5-meter-tons.

More precision

The future of construction is high-tech and interconnected. That is why in addition to hardware product innovations Palfinger is increasingly using smart solutions that set new standards. The innovative Smart Control to control the crane tip unites the crane with the operator and revolutionises the work process. Instead of moving up to three different levers, Smart Control only requires one to move the crane tip horizontally or vertically. The operator therefore only needs to specify the direction of the crane tip, while the intelligent technology combines the necessary crane movements to reach the target position exactly.

However, precision is required not only for crane control. The work steps involved in loading and unloading containers also require precision down to the last millimeter. Since container handling is one of the biggest challenges in everyday working life, PALFINGER has taken this on and developed an intelligent assistant system — Smart Loading Assist. The latest version of this semi-automatic system will be displayed for the first time at Bauma.

The power of e-mobility

The electrification of applications and processes creates sustainable added value. At Bauma 2022, Palfinger will present a number of electrical solutions, including the innovative eDRIVE technology that enables the energy-efficient and completely emission-free operation of loader cranes. Thanks to eDRIVE, operators can choose between a Li-Ion battery pack, the power grid or the vehicle engine at the press of a button while operating the crane. Depending on requirements, the best drive option can then be selected. In addition, eDRIVE operates almost silently, making it possible to work in noise-sensitive areas and at night. The batteries of this smart system can also be conveniently charged between jobs using the integrated generator. Palfinger also relies on the power of E-mobility for its aerial work platforms. In addition to retrofittable and mobile power packs, two emission-free aerial work platforms will also be presented at bauma 2022: the P 250 BK and the P 280 CK.

Palfinger also shows pioneering thinking in its proactive cooperation with partners. Together with ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Mercedes-Benz Trucks, they developed the ZF eWorX module, which can power the entire Palfinger product range. It does this by making energy from the truck available to the mounted equipment so it proactively uses the truck’s electric power source.

The principle is simple: the traction battery on the electric truck provides electrical energy through an interface. The ZF eWorX system converts the electrical energy into mechanical energy and handles communication between the PALFINGER lifting solution and the vehicle. The module will be displayed on a Mercedes-Benz eActros equipped with the PST 18 skip loader.