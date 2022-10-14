Case IN launches two new Farmall A models

Case IH has launched two new Farmall A tractors, the 90hp 90 A and 100hp 100 A, which form part of the company’s extended Farmall range from 55hp to 120hp.

Designed for small and medium mixed farms, together with specialist livestock enterprises and smallholdings, these robust, versatile all-round tractors are highly productive, comfortable, and manoeuvrable. Providing excellent value for money, they are ideal for applications such as hay and forage, livestock, seeding, spraying, fertilising, light tillage, and transport.

With common rail fuel injection and 4-valves per cylinder design, the new four-cylinder, 3.6-litre FPT F5 engine is very responsive. This engine is able to provide outstanding maximum torque at lower engine speed, 380Nm and 450Nm at 1300rpm in the Farmall 90 A and Farmall 100 A respectively. The excellent 47% torque rise delivers strong lugging ability in high load situations.

Despite its considerable responsiveness, the FPT F5 is highly fuel efficient, which combined with the larger 130l fuel and 14.4l AdBlue tanks means more time can be spent working before refuelling. Another significant benefit is the 600-hour service intervals, which minimise downtime and maintenance costs.

A key feature of the engine is its highly efficient and maintenance-free After Treatment System (ATS). Developed to meet Stage V legislation, the Compact Hi-eSCR2 emissions reduction technology requires no filter replacement or mechanical cleaning. Highly effective, it integrates a Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) and a Selective Catalyst Reduction (SCR) system, which is very compact due to an Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) rate of less than 10%.

This advanced technology is contained under the engine hood, allowing simple, fast loader installation, together with easy access to oil and engine filters located on the left side of the tractor. With no external components, the design also maximises ground clearance, which contributes to operator safety during row crop and hay-making operations, provides excellent forward visibility and makes the tractor very easy to manoeuvre precisely.

Power is transmitted through a simple, efficient, dependable, and durable 12 x 12 40kph mechanical transmission or optional hydraulically actuated Powershuttle, the four gears in each of the three ranges enabling exactly the right speed to be selected for each task. A 20 x 20 creeper transmission option is also available.

Operators will enjoy the new 4-pillar, flat-floor cab, with up to four external working lights and easy access up wide steps to the large single door. Inside there is more space, air conditioning is standard, and the maximum sound level is just 77db. The optional roof hatch has been made wider to improve overhead visibility, while a 320° angle of vision provides outstanding all-round vision, perfect when working in confined areas. All controls are positioned in a panel to the operator’s right side and are within easy reach, the air suspended seat optimises ride comfort, while a USB socket and ‘phone holder provide added convenience.