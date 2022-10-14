Hyundai to launch mini excavator range at Bauma

Hyundai Construction Equipment is updating its mini / midi excavator offer, with the launch of a comprehensive range of award-winning EU Stage V machines. With operating weights of 1.7 to 5.5-tonnes, the A Series mini excavators will deliver lower emissions, increased hydraulic capabilities and improved operator comfort.

The company will introduce a comprehensive range of eight machines, from 1.7-5.5 tonnes, of which four will be shown at Munich’s Bauma fair 2022. The introduction of these models will complete Hyundai’s range of 11 compact excavators, from the smallest 1.0-tonne HX10A micro, through to the versatile HX85A, which competes in the 9-10 tonne segment when equipped with a two-piece boom.

As part of the new range, the HX35A Z, the HX40A and the HX48A Z have been recognised as winners of the Red Dot Design Award, from Design Zentrum Nordhein Westfalen in Germany. Centered around the Tiger Eye lighting theme at the rear of the machines, the excavators have also been praised for their eco-friendly features and ease of operation.

All Hyundai mini excavators benefit from an EU Stage V compliant diesel engine, reducing exhaust emissions and boosting fuel economy for the customer.

Highlights