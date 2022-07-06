Komatsu lays out ambitious plans for Bauma Munich

Komatsu is using Bauma Munich this October to focus on ground-breaking future technologies, digitalisation and electrification, and a new Virtual Stand. Its 4.550 m² stand in hall C6 will offer a mix of 27 machines, brand-new and well-recognised products and services that improve total jobsite efficiency and create real value for our customers.

Responding to the rising concern for global climate change, Komatsu has taken the initiative to invest all the knowledge and experience it has acquired over the past century into developing solutions that can help move the construction industry towards carbon neutrality. The Komatsu electrified machines that will be premiered at Bauma 2022 will be another testimony of the company’s engagement towards reducing harmful emissions worldwide.

These days, effective digitalisation is often another essential request from our customers, and it is also a focus for Komatsu. At Bauma 2022, SmartConstruction/Earthbrain will show a new way of working, with unique solutions to support and improve your business.

The Komtrax Next Generation and Komtrax Data Analytics booths will explain how Komatsu’s wireless monitoring system can simplify decision-making for all those who work to deploy equipment effectively or to improve fuel efficiency, to maximise productivity or to plan periodic maintenance.

Komatsu’s exclusive Virtual Stand will offer a glimpse of the near future, providing a first look at upcoming innovations for the company’s wheel loaders.

Right outside the main stand, a full line of 15 Komatsu machines will be working in a live show of unequalled safety, quality and efficiency, a demonstration of Komatsu’s dedication to intelligent and environmental-friendly technologies.

In addition to its main business, Komatsu believes it is the responsibility of a business to engage in social contribution activities in the local communities where the company conduct business. Its goal is to make the most of the know-how it has developed in its main business, and engage in ways that contribute to the greater social good.