Jungheinrich’s ERE 225i lands Red Dot Award

Jungheinrich‘s ERE 225i electric pallet truck has landed a the Red Dot Design Award in Essen, Germany. The ERE 225i impressed the jury with its exceptional design concept, which uniquely combines agility, safety, comfort and sustainability thanks to a fully integrated, compact lithium-ion battery. The ERE 225i also won the iF Design Award in May.

With its lithium-ion battery fully integrated into the truck chassis, the ERE 225i is 270 mm shorter than its previous model. This significantly reduces the turning circle of the vehicle. Drivers benefit from improved manoeuvrability, enabling safe transport operations in the smallest spaces. Also, fixed side guards provide optimum protection ensuring a high level of working comfort.

“The aim of our product design is to make the most important vehicle attributes directly recognisable and understandable. Compactness, durability, safety and agility are clearly visualised as key performance promises and already shown via the design what Jungheinrich customers can rely on with this truck,” says Andreas Knie, industrial design at Jungheinrich. “We are very pleased to have won this renowned design award with the ERE 225i. It is not only an outstanding award for us as a design team but also an appreciation and motivation for everyone who contributed to the creation of the product.”

The ERE 225i is by far the most compact truck in its class. As part of the Jungheinrich POWERLiNE, the ERE 225i is completely CO 2 -neutral until it is delivered to the customer, thus enabling particularly sustainable intralogistics in the warehouse.

Since 1955, the Red Dot Award: Product Design has selected the world’s best and most innovative products in over 50 categories annually. Every year, an international jury of independent experts from design, science and journalism selects the products that stand out for their design quality from several thousand applications.