Hamm to present next-gen rollers at Bauma

Hamm, part of the Wirten Group, is attending Bauma 2022, where they will present the HC series – a new generation of earthwork rollers for all markets. The compactors achieve a high level of compaction power while simultaneously achieving a reduction in CO 2 emissions. The communication capabilities are new: All models in the HC series are ‘digital-ready’ since they can be equipped with various interfaces for the digital construction site.

The manufacturer is bringing together the two previous compactor series from Hamm – the 3000 series (Tier 3) and the H series (EPA Tier 4/EU Stage V) – with the HC series on one platform together with models with an operating weight of 11–25 t. The diesel engines comply with the regional requirements, and their power varies between 85 and 160 kW, depending on the weight. On all models, the drum width is 2140 mm. In addition to the previously known sales variants, in future, there will be CR machines with reinforced components for applications on difficult terrain and special equipment for applications on rocky ground.

Above: large slope angles and powerful drives guarantee that the compactors in the HC series achieve excellent compaction on uneven and steep terrain – even on inclines over 60%.

The HC series is recognisable from the new, athletic design and the view channel in the engine hood. A new frame concept also guarantees increased tank volume; in particular, in future, the heavy compactors will be delivered to the construction site with a 336 l fuel tank.

In comparison to the predecessor models, Hamm has increased the compaction power. The manufacturer has increased the centrifugal force by up to 15%; and the static linear load is as high as 80.6 kg/cm. There are even innovations when it comes to the steering: A new cast articulated joint with articulated joint lock allows for a greater steering and swing angle with improved kinematics. Thanks to the optimised weight distribution in combination with the Traction Control, the gradeability has also been further improved. Furthermore, the front vehicle and the scraper have been redesigned. This has resulted in significantly increased clearance on the drum, meaning that no material can accumulate there, which eliminates cleaning work.

Thanks to new approaches in machine management, the HC series achieves increased overall performance. The integrated ECO mode supports the operator so that they can work in the economical partial-load range as often as possible, which reduces the need for cooling. The speed is reduced for this – but, thanks to a large travel pump, without compromising the power. This concept saves fuel and reduces the noise and exhaust gas emissions. With the optional engine stop system, the energy consumption can be reduced even further.

Hamm has also again increased the operator comfort: The cab offers the operator over 20% more tread, around 30% increased space, and numerous storage compartments. Furthermore, the vibrations and the noise level in the cab are significantly reduced thanks to the materials and design. A comfortable heating and air-conditioning system, the Easy Drive operating concept, the innovative seat operating unit, the comfortable steering as well as modern ventilation round off the comfort offered by well-conceived construction machinery.