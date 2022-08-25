Steyr wins Red Dot award for Hybrid Drivetrain Konzept

Steyr, a regional agricultural brand of CNH Industrial, has been awarded the 2022 Red Dot Design Award in the Design Concept category for its Hybrid Drivetrain Konzept – a hybrid diesel-electric drive system conceived to power lightweight, high-horsepower tractors.

The Steyr Hybrid Drivetrain Konzept was entered into the Design Concept category, for design concepts and prototypes. As a winner in this class, the Hybrid Drivetrain Konzept will feature in the next edition of the Red Dot Design Yearbook and be showcased in the winners’ area of the www.red-dot.org website. It follows the Steyr Terrus CVT tractor, which previously won the Red Dot Design Award in the Product Design category.

The Hybrid Drivetrain Konzept can provide fuel savings averaging 8% while delivering higher levels of performance in the field and on the road, offering enormous efficiency savings that will benefit both tractor owners and the environment. While still only a concept study it has many features that will enhance future Steyr tractors.

The Red Dot Design Award is among the world’s largest design competitions and this award is the latest recognition of CNH Industrial’s outstanding contribution to leading design and quality in the industry.