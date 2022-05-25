Dates and venue confirmed for Plantworx 2023

Following a covid-related hiatus, the Construction Equipment Association (CEA) is delighted to confirm the venue and dates for the next Plantworx trade show. The 5th biennial construction machinery exhibition will be held on 13-15 June 2023, at the East of England Arena and Events Centre, Peterborough.

The CEA has taken the decision to host the Plantworx show, once again at the East of England venue, following positive feedback from exhibitors and visitors who attended the 2019 event, which was deemed a resounding success.

The permanent exhibition facilities offered by the East of England Arena provided the perfect platform for exhibitors to showcase their products, equipment and services – introducing the latest plant and technology to the UK construction industry.

Visitors also applauded the Plantworx show’s new home, praising the ‘all weather’ venue as a ‘definite winner’, with its permanent walkways, good communication signals and wifi facilities – which allowed visitors to ‘do business – while doing business’!

The 2023 event is predicted to attract over 450 exhibitors from the world’s leading machine manufacturers, suppliers and service providers. Over the three-day event, visitors can expect to see the very latest in technological advancements and innovations which will impact the future of construction.

The show, which will be the ‘largest working’ event in 2023, is planning a comprehensive demonstration programme where exhibitors can put their machines through their paces in ‘real-site’ conditions. The event team also has some new initiatives in the planning – so watch this space for more information.