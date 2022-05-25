Case IH’s Luxxum tractors updated for performance boost

Case IH’s Luxxum tractors have been upgraded with a new engine and other features. The three all-rounder models, designed for mid-size livestock and mixed farms and delivering 101, 110 and 117hp, nowoffer even better performance while meeting latest, Stage V, engine emissions regulations.

Still paired with the ActiveDrive 4 smooth-shifting semi-automatic transmission, the new FPT Stage V four-cylinder engine provides more power and greater efficiency. The new larger capacity F5 engine is a 3.6 litre, taking up the same space as previous engine, which maintains the Luxxum’s compact overall size.

The new engine has a number of performance benefits, including increased power output at the lower end of the range, and up to 5% higher torque levels, delivering higher productivity and better driveability. Maximum torque is now hit at the lower engine speed of 1,300 rpm, which improves load response and start capability under heavy loads.

“The Luxxum is already a very popular model with mixed and livestock farms in both upland and lowland areas” says Can Tümer, Product Marketing Manager. “Thanks to the latest technology, these improvements give it more punch on a slope or with a big trailer. Add the other upgrades and you get a truly excellent all-rounder”.

New exhaust after-treatment system

The new Luxxum tractors also get a new exhaust after-treatment system, the maintenance-free “Compact HI-eSCR2” solution. To meet Stage V legislation, this integrates a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), a maintenance-free particulate filter and a selective catalyst reduction (SCR) unit.

The engine’s low rate of exhaust gas recirculation, which at under 10% currently is the best on the market, helps optimise combustion while minimising the SCR’s system in a single compact layout, all located under the hood. As a result, forward visibility of operator is unaffected as is tractor’s manoeuvrability. The Compact HI-eSCR2 after-treatment system is maintenance-free, which means no replacement of components or less mechanical cleaning during the whole lifecycle.

More new features and new L series front loader

Luxxum Stage V tractors now come with some new options, emphasising its leading position in the all- purpose utility market. An optional leather steering wheel, and carpet on the cab floor, will be available as it is on its bigger brothers, as will two new worklights, increasing the total number to ten, for easier and safer operation at night and on dark days.

As an all-purpose utility tractor, front loader operation is key for to the Luxxum’s owners. The new machines will have a fully compatible electrohydraulic joystick that speeds up work rates. It combines the front loader controls with those for the transmission, so there is no need to switch between the Multicontroller and joystick.

The joystick works with new L series front loaders, which come in different ranges to meet different customer needs. The ‘A’ range is a functional, simple, reliable and economical product, while the ‘U’ range is ideal for everyday handling tasks. The flagship ‘T’ range is designed for intensive handling work. A wide range of attachments are also available.

Ordering a suitable loader for a new Luxxum Stage V tractor has been made even simpler and smarter, as it has for its stable-mates Puma, Maxxum, Vestrum and Farmall C. The new L Series can now be ordered through the Case IH dealer configurator digital software as a single purchase of the selected tractor and its chosen matched loader.