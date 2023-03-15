Industrial Vehicle Technology International
CONEXPO VIDEO: Volvo CE president unveils next-gen excavator

Courtesy of its president Melker Jernberg, Volvo CE provided the first look at a pre-production model of its new EC500 excavator at the ConExpo trade show in Las Vegas, North America. This heralds a new generation of excavator, with improvements across cab design and operator interface, safety and productivity.

A successor to the Volvo EC480E, the EC500 is a new 50-ton crawler excavator for the toughest applications, from building and construction, road construction, utilities, quarrying and aggregates to agriculture and landscaping and is the ideal partner for the Volvo A25G to A35G hauler. It will be available in regulated markets including North America, Europe and Korea.

