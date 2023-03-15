Curtiss-Wright showcases power electronics capabilities at ConExpo

Curtiss-Wright Industrial Division is promoting its commitment to vehicle electrification and expanding power electronics portfolio, showcase new joysticks, and introduce a number of new/updated sensors at this week’s ConExpo.

Latest EV and hybrid technology

Curtiss-Wright’s highly-efficient and innovative traction inverters (CWTIs) are designed for use in hybrid and pure-electric applications for on/off-highway commercial vehicles and have demonstrated improvements of >38% on peak torque and power, and 3% efficiency improvement of the drive system resulting in an increase of >14% in from a single battery charge.

Beyond CWTIs, the company’s latest generation of power distribution modules (PDMs) are designed to enable the electrification of on/off-highway vehicles. Thanks to their reliable circuit protection, these system-level solutions offer protection of both occupants and electrical/electronic components from potentially harmful currents.

HMI solutions

Offering high mechanical strength for very heavy-duty applications, the all-new JC8100 joystick controller features a center detent to provide guaranteed return-to-center, and delivers a positive feel to the operator throughout its 5 million cycle rated life.

Also new is the compact, handle-mounted DCS rocker switch offering single-axis forward/neutral/reverse functionality in a design that, thanks to its unique circuitry design, provides high lifecycle and excellent EMC and environmental protection performance.

The company will also be promoting its HMI capability and showcase solutions incorporating multiple functions that can be operated with the use of just one hand, or via finger or thumb activation.

Sensor tech

New for the show is the dual-channel, pump-mounted swash plate sensor. Installed in a port on the side of the pump with the magnet installed in the swash plate, the sensor arrangement is designed to measure the angle of tilt of each cylinder in a swash plate pump to provide feedback on pump speed and aide efficiency.

Also new is the SRH76X rotary position sensor, which features a heavy-duty, load-bearing shaft and transient protected circuitry in a high-strength, cast zinc-aluminum alloy body. Its rugged, impact-resistant design makes it ideal for numerous heavy-duty, off-highway applications.

Upgraded sensor products include the non-contact NRH-M27 rotary position sensor, which is based on the NRH271 but has acquired a rugged, aluminum housing ensuring robustness and suitability for heavy-duty on/off-highway vehicle applications. Also upgraded is the VPT351/VPT352 valve position sensor, which gains a new chipset providing more programmable points, improving linearity and ensuring accuracy to ≤ ±1%.

