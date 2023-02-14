ConExpo set for biggest ever show

ConExpo, already recognised as the largest trade show in North America, has officially sold all available exhibit space, guaranteeing the 2023 edition of the show will be the biggest in history.

The show, now nearly 5% bigger than the record set in 2020, will feature 1,800 exhibitors and 175+ education sessions during its run from March 14-18, 2023.

Despite being the largest CONEXPO-CON/AGG ever, recent additions to the Las Vegas Convention Centre (LVCC) will make it the easiest to get around as well. Beneath the entire LVCC campus runs the Convention Center Loop, an underground transportation system designed by Elon Musk’s The Boring Company that transports convention attendees throughout the campus in under two minutes in Tesla vehicles, free of charge.

“The addition of the new West Hall and Diamond Lot at the Las Vegas Convention Center gave us, and our exhibitors, a number of new opportunities to show how we are taking the construction industry to the next level,” said ConExpo show director Dana Wuesthoff. “Now at 2.8 million square feet of exhibits, there’s more for construction pros to see than ever before. The addition of the West Hall and the Convention Center Loop will only further enhance the ‘Only Vegas’ experience for attendees and exhibitors.”

Construction pros are ready for the show to return as well. The current pace of attendee registration is nearly double what it was at this time for the 2020 show.

Registration for CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE is currently 30 percent off with code MEDIA30. Construction and fluid power pros should get their badges before January 6, 2023, to get that discount and have a better pick of hotel accommodations.