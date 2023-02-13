Curtiss-Wright to showcase power electronics portfolio at ConExpo

With many of its solutions designed in partnership with some of the world’s leading off-highway vehicle OEMs, Curtiss-Wright Industrial Division will use its stand at ConExpo 2023 to promote its commitment to vehicle electrification and expanding power electronics portfolio, showcase its continued development of joystick controllers and HMIs, and introduce a number of new and updated sensor products

Curtiss-Wright’s highly-efficient and innovative traction inverters (CWTIs) are designed for use in hybrid and pure-electric applications for on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles, with results from extensive testing on some of the world’s most powerful and efficient electric motors demonstrating improvements of up to 38% on peak torque and power, and a 3% efficiency improvement of the drive system (motor plus inverter) that results in an increase of up to 14% in vehicle range from a single battery charge.

Beyond its CWTIs, the company’s latest generation of custom power distribution modules (PDMs) – also referred to as high voltage junction boxes and DC charging units – are designed to enable the safe and efficient electrification of on- and off-highway vehicles while prolonging and maintaining battery life. Thanks to their reliable circuit protection, these system-level solutions offer protection of both vehicle occupants and electrical and electronic components from potentially harmful currents.

In addition to its electrification portfolio, Curtiss-Wright will also be showcasing components and sub-system solutions, including its all-new JC8100 joystick controller. Offering high mechanical strength for very heavy-duty applications, the JC8100 features a center detent to provide guaranteed return-to-centre and delivers a positive feel to the operator throughout its 5 million cycle rated life.

Also new is the compact, handle-mounted DCS rocker switch, which offers single-axis forward/neutral/reverse functionality in a design that provides high lifecycle and excellent EMC and environmental protection performance thanks to its unique circuitry design.

The company will also use its stand to promote its HMI capability and showcase solutions incorporating multiple functions that can be operated with the use of just one hand, or via finger or thumb activation.

Curtiss-Wright is also unveiling several sensors, including upgrades to a non-contact rotary position sensor and valve position sensor, and new shaft-operated rotary position and swash plate sensors.

New for the show is the dual-channel, pump-mounted swash plate sensor. Installed in a port on the side of the pump with the magnet installed in the swash plate, the sensor arrangement is designed to measure the angle of tilt of each cylinder in a swash plate pump to provide feedback on pump speed and aide efficiency.

Also new is the SRH76X shaft-operated rotary position sensor, which features a heavy-duty, load-bearing shaft and transient protected circuitry in a high-strength, cast zinc-aluminum alloy body. The rugged, impact-resistant design of the new sensor makes it ideal for numerous heavy-duty, off-highway applications.