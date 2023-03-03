ConExpo: Liebherr to showcase 30+ vehicles in Vegas

The TA 230 Litronic from the new generation of articulated dump trucks, has been redeveloped from scratch not only featuring a new design. The machine was unveiled to the U.S. market during Liebherr USA, Co’s Customer Day event in May of 2022 and it is now introduced to the rest of the North American market at Conexpo 2023. The TA 230 Litronic showcases performance, efficiency and utmost comfort.

With the two material handling machines, the LH 30 M Industry Litronic and the LH 60 M Industry Litronic, Liebherr will present two models specifically designed for scrap handling. The handling of scrap steel and other metals is one of the toughest applications in industrial material handling which requires high-performance and economical material handlers.

Likewise, Liebherr’s Generation 8 crawler excavators have proven as top performers since their market launch in the USA at Conexpo 2020: The machines with proven technology have fully established themselves on the US market. The R 924 and R 945A feature higher engine power, a larger counterweight in conjunction with higher bucket capacities and increased digging and pulling forces – special characteristics of the Generation 8 crawler excavators compared to their predecessors.

The concrete technology product segment is launching US sales of an exhibit that combines the most efficient technologies in a compact machine. The new 36 XXT truck mounted concrete pump comes equipped with the advantages of a new five-part folding boom with the Powerbloc drive unit and the semi-closed oil circuit. The 36 XXT is a versatile machine including multiple comfort and safety enhancing factors, such as ergonomic access steps and simplified accessibility. An extremely compact assembly with no boom overhang at the rear ensures high maneuverability in confined spaces. A major highlight of the new 36 XXT is Liebherr’s newly developed “Powerbloc” pump drive unit that is characterized by the fact that all hydraulic switching and measuring elements are fully integrated.

In response to market needs, Liebherr´s mobile and crawler cranes will present the new LR 1400 SX which extends its range of crawler cranes. For Conexpo, the LR 1400 SX is fitted with a 134,514 ft (41 m) main boom and a 144,357 ft (44 m) luffing jib. With the compact transport weight of 50,706 USt (46 t), the complete crane can be transported easily between jobsites. Whether expanding the infrastructure with bridges or tunnels, constructing stadiums or factories with steel or precast concrete elements, working in the energy sector or lifting work on high buildings – this versatile and highly efficient machine is useful in the most diverse work applications.

Also from the area of cranes, Liebherr will show ‘The master of all roads’: a mobile crane that takes the combination of mobility, economy and performance to a new level. The LTM 1100-5.3 offers a powerful 203 ft (62 m) telescopic boom and carries up to 37,250 lbs (16.9 t) of ballast with a 26,450 lbs (12 t) axle load on public roads. The new crane also provides economical mobility worldwide as it can travel with an axle load of only 19,840 lbs (9 t).