Caterpillar to exhibit at Bauma under “Let’s Do The Work” theme

For Bauma 2022 in Munich, Caterpillar construction equipment will be displayed under the theme “Let’s Do The Work,”. The overarching messages will expand beyond the equipment to highlight Caterpillar’s broad range of technology, services and sustainability solutions.

The exhibit will feature more than 70 pieces of Cat equipment and attachments from Caterpillar Construction Industries (CI). Separately, the Caterpillar Industrial Power Systems Division (IPSD) will display multiple Cat engines from its diverse product range, from 0.5L to 30L, in Hall A4, stand 336.

Advanced technologies

From a single machine to an entire mixed fleet, the Caterpillar technology ecosystem gives customers the power to track, monitor, automate, and manage assets to lower costs, improve productivity and optimise fleet utilisation. Among the multiple technologies on display at Bauma 2022, the Cat Command Station enables operators to work remotely and safely, nearby the site or many kilometers away, seated in a virtual cab with familiar controls and display. Attendees will be able to sit in the Command Station and operate a machine remotely.

Accessed via laptops and mobile devices, Cat Productivity will be on display demonstrating an easy to implement cloud-based application that provides a complete overview of machine and jobsite production. It is a data rich tool that delivers consolidated and actionable site-level information to analyse performance and improve productivity.

Cat Grade with Assist for excavators uses machine position sensors and operator-defined depth and slope parameters to automate boom and stick movements for more accurate cuts with less effort to help increase operator efficiency. The Cat PL161 has been designed for asset tracking and work tool recognition. It mounts simply to attachments and other items so their location can be viewed across multiple sites. When installed on a Cat work tool operated by a next generation Cat excavator, the PL161 enables numerous additional features, such as work tool recognition and the tracking of hours worked.

Services solutions

With more than 1.2 million connected assets capturing and reporting machine operating data, Cat dealers can offer customers solutions like VisionLink to help increase uptime and maximise profitability. Attendees will experience many services choices at Bauma. One key offering is Customer Value Agreements (CVA) which provide customers hassle-free ownership of their new and used equipment to help reduce owning and operating costs.

Additional services solutions being featured at Bauma include:

Cat Equipment Management for tracking equipment location and hours as well as monitoring machine use, health and CO 2 emissions, so customers can take informed action that keeps the entire operation running smoothly and efficiently.

emissions, so customers can take informed action that keeps the entire operation running smoothly and efficiently. The new cloud-based Cat Service Information System (SIS) 2.0 offering convenient, intuitive online and mobile capabilities for ordering parts on www.parts.cat.com

Remote Services including Remote Troubleshoot and Remote Flash that allow Cat dealers to connect with the machine to diagnose fault codes and update operating software so customers can maximise uptime and operate Cat equipment with efficiency.

Cat Self-Service Options deliver convenient, simple parts ordering and machine repair support for those who prefer to do their own service.

Bauma 2022 attendees will also learn about the hundreds of new Cat Reman and Rebuild product offerings as well as the range of repair options that lower equipment owning costs. Cat equipment is built to be rebuilt, and Cat Rebuild services run 350 separate tests, and recondition or replace up to 7,000 parts during a Cat Certified machine Rebuild to return it to a like-new condition at a fraction of the cost of a new machine. The Cat 982M wheel loader on display is a Cat Certified Rebuild, built to deliver optimised performance with Cat Advansys GET (Ground Engagement Tools). The hammerless system simplifies installation with integrated retention components and streamlines retrofitting. Cat Reman salvages, re-engineers and remanufactures components to provide like-new performance and durability at a price that is on average 20-40% less than the equivalent new part.