AUSA reflects on successful ConExpo

The DR601AHG reversible drive dumper was also on the show floor. With its 3,150 litre swivel skip, along with the rotating operator’s position, this model is an ideal solution for road construction or confined space projects.

“We are extremely pleased with the results achieved at this year’s Conexpo-Con/Agg,” said Ignasi Moner, AUSA US Corp CEO. “We came to the trade show with high expectations, but the response to our products, especially the D151AEG electric dumper, was even better than we had initially anticipated. The dumper has a long journey ahead in North America. We are a major player in the European dumper market and we have been taking innovative ideas and concepts over to North America for a number of years. There is growing appreciation for the value of our products and our commitment to service in the construction sector, as demonstrated by our rapidly expanding dealer network..”

Other machines that were showcased at the AUSA booth included the 2,130- litre/3,500-kg capacity D350AHG dumper, the 2,500 kg and 5,000 kg capacity C251H and C501H rough terrain forklifts, and the T235H telehandler, with a 2,300 kg payload and a maximum lift of 2.3 metres.