Flash Battery posts strong results for 2022

Flash Battery closed the fiscal year for 2022 with an increase in revenue of 29% compared to 2021. It also saw a 22% jump in its staff numbers, up to 80 people.

“These are meaningful results”, said Marco Righi, CEO. “In addition to highlighting the positive trend in our home market, they also show the +37% leap in export revenue which, at €4.6 million in value, represents 21% of total sales.”

Flash Battery does business with over 50 countries worldwide, with major markets in its customer base like Germany, Austria, the Benelux countries, Czech Republic and France.

“At the same time, we cemented our partnerships with expert powertrain system integrators that are, in fact, operating in the most dynamic markets, including Germany with German power system integrator Atech GmbH, France with Efa France and Benelux with Q-tronic BV.

“A year and a half into the opening of our new headquarters, we’re considering further adding to our staff because our development largely relies on the technology, patents and prototypes we create; however, the most important factor for growth is represented by young and skilled collaborators who are passionate about sustainability journeys that translate into products and services”.