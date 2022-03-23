Grammer expands global footprint with launch of Roadtiger seat in China

With the Chinese launch of its premium aftermarket Roadtiger solution for trucks, seating specialist Grammer is taking another important step forward on its growth strategy while expanding its global footprint in the commercial vehicle aftermarket.

Grammer already produces high-quality commercial vehicle seats in China for OEMs and their numerous truck model series. Now the company is additionally addressing the steadily growing demand for modern, ergonomic truck driver seats in the Chinese aftermarket.

“We are experiencing overwhelming interest in our product at our events,” says Dr. Andreas Diehl, president division commercial vehicles at Grammer AG. “The direct contact with users, the strong need for information and the desire for a workplace that enables fatigue-free and concentrated driving – this is invaluable feedback that we have incorporated in our portfolio, confirming our position as an innovation leader. In this way, we are also contributing to health, better working conditions and greater safety in Chinese freight transport.”

Direct exchange

Back in 2021, Grammer launched the ‘Truck Driver Health Weeks’, a series of events devoted to driver health: A Grammer team will be on site at the country’s major logistics and service centers for a week to present the company’s seats alongside a comprehensive support program. Drivers can try out the seats extensively, get first-hand explanations of the operation, comfort features and technology of the products, take part in a health checks and attend information sessions on seat adjustment, ergonomically correct sitting, tips for exercises during breaks away from the wheel, etc. The Grammer team are also in close dialog with the service station operators to optimize sales channels and maintenance services as well as to explore additional forms of partnership.

Roadtiger for China

Now available for retrofitting in China, the Roadtiger driver seat is based on Grammer’s successful MSG 115 series, which features excellent comfort and top ergonomics. The top-of-the-range air-suspended seat offers numerous intuitive functions such as adjustable shoulder and side bolster support, adjustable damping characteristics, pneumatic lumbar support, seat climate control, heating and much more.

Additionally, Grammer honours the Chinese year of the tiger with a special version of its OEM truck seat MSG 90.6, featuring a bright red seat cover and a black or white tiger head embroidered on the headrest.