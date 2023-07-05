Metallux offers specialist joystick portfolio

Metallux AG is a specialist in the development and manufacture of sensors and industrial joysticks. Its latest portfolio ranges from pressure sensors and pressure transmitters, linear and rotary sensors to high-voltage and power resistors and industrial joystick.

All products are based on proven thick-film technology, for which the owner-managed, medium-sized company has numerous patents. Metallux industrial joysticks and sensors can be found in numerous applications worldwide. The company has been developing and manufacturing near Stuttgart for more than three decades.

The company attaches great importance to the quality and reliability of its products, which are all characterised by high measuring accuracy, excellent long-term stability and a good price/performance ratio.

Extensive joystick portfolio

Its extensive portfolio ranges from thumb to finger to hand joysticks and is very extensive. The right model can be configured from the multitude of features offered.

You can choose the number of axes, the type of guided feeling and also the deflection angle. Various output signals and electrical connections are available. Various handle lengths, handle functions and rubber boot are also offered.

An important point with joysticks is also the deflection of the individual axes: Here you can specify each axis with the following functions: detend, no detend or friction brake.

Most Metallux products are available in Hall or potentiometer technology. They are all ergonomically designed, highly precise, compact and robust. Other advantages include low weight, long service life and low power consumption.

Wide range of applications

The joysticks can be used in a variety of applications and are ideal for use in vehicles of all kinds and in materials handling and transportation technology including