Curtiss-Wright launches new electronic joystick controller

Curtiss-Wright’s industrial division has announced the launch of the JC8100 – an updated version of its well established JC8000 series joystick controller – featuring a centre detent for enhanced return-to-centre operation and offering high mechanical strength for very heavy-duty construction and material handling applications, including wheeled loaders, telehandlers and rough-terrain lift trucks.

While maintaining an overall minimum under-panel depth of the joystick body to 83mm, the JC8100 joystick controller’s shaft pivot-point position has been designed to be as low as possible to ensure high strength capability in the small body space envelope. The low pivot point reduces the angular deflection whilst maintaining operator hand movement, and reduces wear on base-to-grip wiring to enhance overall reliability.

Hall-effect sensor technology eliminates contact wear and provides safety functionality via dual analogue outputs with sense options per axis or J1939 or CANopen output options. Electronic robustness is assured with sealing of the internal PCB to a rating of IP66 and IP69k. Simplified connector detailing using industry-standard, integrated sealed connectors ensures product integrity throughout the product’s five million cycle lifetime.

A choice of multi-function grips is available, including those with up to four axes of additional proportional control and featuring up to ten finger/thumb controls including pushbuttons, rocker and momentary switches, proportional rollers, etc. The joystick can also be supplied as ‘base-only’, enabling custom grips to be fitted.