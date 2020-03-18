Kohler launches new dual-fuel engine

Kohler has announced the launch of the Command Pro dual-fuel CH440DF engine, an addition to the popular Command Pro lineup that powers a wide variety of equipment.

The CH440DF carbureted engine is designed to operate on gasoline or propane, offering users the ultimate in flexibility. Simply move a lever left or right to switch between fuels based on fuel levels, preference or task.

This horizontal-shaft, single-cylinder, four-cycle engine is part of the Kohler Command Pro lineup, which ranges between 4.5 and 14 horsepower gasoline engines designed to power a wide variety of tools on the jobsite, including: concrete saws, compactors, trowels, portable generators and larger products like power buggies.

“Our users depend on Kohler to provide offerings that meet their diverse needs on the job site. The new CH440DF engine is designed to do just that,” said Ben Marotz, marketing manager for Kohler Engines. “This engine provides great versatility, in addition to the durability, reliability and consistent performance that Kohler is known for and our partners depend on.”

The CH440DF comes with several standard performance-enhancing features, including: Kohler’s Quad-Clean four-stage cyclonic air cleaner for maximum protection against dirt and debris; Fuel Secure™ automatic fuel line shutoff for clean starts on jobsites, a large fuel tank for longer runtime; cast-iron cylinder liners and forged-steel crankcases for durable operation; and Oil Sentry protection which automatically shuts down the engine in low-oil conditions.