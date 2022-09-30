John Deere Power Systems to display future powertrain solutions at Bauma

John Deere Power Systems (JDPS) will provide a look into the future of its engine and drivetrain technology at Bauma 2022 from 24-30 October.

Attendees who visit the JDPS booth will learn more about the latest JDPS product innovations, including John Deere next generation engines, the company’s alternative fuels strategy, electric drivetrain and battery advancements, as well as Connected Support — a remote monitoring and diagnostics solution for OEM equipment powered by John Deere.

The JDPS booth will feature both the JD14 and JD18 from its next generation engine lineup as well as the Kreisel Battery Pack 63 (KBP63), a modular battery solution that utilises Kreisel Electric’s patented immersion cooling technology for exceptional reliability, performance, and safety. The booth will also feature other John Deere prime power solutions, electric and hybrid drivetrain components, and Connected Support technology.

As JDPS works toward a future with low- and near-zero-carbon propulsion systems, the company is investing significant resources in advanced battery technologies for off-highway vehicles. Deere & Company has acquired majority ownership of Kreisel Electric, Inc., a battery technology provider based in Austria that develops high-durability electric battery modules and packs as well as a charging infrastructure platform called CHIMERO.

JDPS is committed to offering more sustainable fuel solutions without compromising engine performance through its investments in integrating alternative fuel technologies. The company believes biodiesel and renewable diesel fuel will continue to deliver value to end-users of heavy-duty off-highway engines.

JDPS has made significant progress in testing engine compatibility with renewable diesel fuel like hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO), which is a biofuel made by the hydrocracking or hydrogenation of vegetable oil. Renewable diesel comes from renewable origins and offers a sustainable and comparable replacement to diesel fuel.

Designed to deliver new levels of reliability, durability, flexibility, and serviceability for a wide array of heavy-duty applications, next generation engines leverage the best technologies of John Deere in new ways to meet both market and customer demands. The next generation engine lineup includes the JD4, JD14, and JD18.

JDPS has plans to expand its telematic technology offerings to John Deere-powered OEM equipment through Connected Support. Connected Support helps increase efficiency, profitability, and productivity in the field by providing customer support via John Deere remote monitoring and diagnostic services.

JDPS has a robust distributor and dealer network that supports OEMs across the world in integrating engine and drivetrain power into a range of off-highway applications. Recently, JDPS grew its relationship with NPS Driven GmbH, a long-term JDPS distributor for Benelux, France, and Iceland. NPS Driven GmbH will now also serve Germany and bring advanced and customized JDPS power solutions to the German market.

JDPS will be located in Hall A4 at booth 325.