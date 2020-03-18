Cummins to be single segment engine supplier to Hyundai

Cummins Inc. has announced that they have become the single engine supplier to Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE) for displacements from 3.8 to 12 litres. This covers the Performance Series engines; F3.8, B4,5, B6,7, L9 and X12 (100 to 512 hp) powering 25 construction installations.

“Hyundai Construction Equipment has been a strategic off-highway partner to Cummins for 30 years, and we value our continuing business relationship,” said Eric Neal, executive director, global off-highway business.

Started in 1985, HCE manufactures construction equipment including hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, skid steer loaders and other industrial equipment. Headquartered in Seongnam City, Korea it has nine global operation centres in the United States, Europe, India, Indonesia, Brazil and China supported by 540 distributors in 150 countries.

“Our Performance Series products were designed as global platforms. The engines meet the latest US EPA Tier 4 Final and EU Stage V ultra-low emissions levels and can be tailored to meet China CSIV and India BSIV regulations as well. This enables Hyundai to have simplified installations that drive economies of scale in their production and ease of servicing in the field,” added Neal.

Cummins’ Performance Series engines deliver on average 20% higher torque and 10% more power across the range, enabling higher machine capability. The improved Single Module aftertreatment technology manages the PM and NOx emissions more effectively, enabling EGR to be removed from the engines and making them lighter, more compact and easier to install.

“We know Hyundai has ambitions to grow in North America and see their partnership with Cummins as a key enabler toward this. Their ‘Powered by Cummins’ programme for wheel loaders and excavators pairs Performance Series power with the latest telematics to deliver true operational efficiency and value to their customers,” concluded Neal.

For telematics, Cummins Connected Diagnostics capability has been integrated into Hyundai’s Hi-Mate system. This includes the new Cummins Software Updates (CSU) feature, enabling remote software updates of engine calibrations. This provides customers with optimised and updated software for enhanced aftermarket support, improved serviceability, low TCO, and high uptime. The data gathered through the system will also support improvements for future product development.