South African firm Gurtech has released this footage exclusively to iVT International. Though a grease gun designer and grease coupler designer the company has developed an overshot loader concept. The company has built a low-budget prototype with the objective of proving that their 10 tonne machine can be as productive and more cost effective than a standard 15 tonne articulated wheel loader.

For more information email info@gurtech.co.za or visit www.gurtech.co.za