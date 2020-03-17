Hitachi unveils next-gen excavators

Hitachi has released its next generation Zaxis-7 medium excavators. The new ZX250-7, ZX300-7 and ZX350-7 Stage-V compliant models offer an enhanced user experience and better efficiency and versatility thanks to a redefined design.

Improve profit

Impressive fuel economy can be achieved with the new Zaxis-7 machines with up to 10% less fuel consumption than previous models. Hitachi’s industry-leading TRIAS III hydraulic system ensures that this performance can be achieved in any application.

The fuel efficiency of Zaxis-7 excavators can be further controlled by using the new ECO gauge, clearly visible on the cab’s multifunctional 8” monitor. Besides reducing costs, better fuel economy has a positive impact on environmental performance.

The versatile Hitachi Zaxis-7 excavators can be used on a wide range of projects, which will also boost profits. Attachments are quickly changed using the enhanced attachment support system on the monitor, giving the operator greater control. And with a simple adjustment to suit operator preference and job site requirements, the machine can be fine-tuned for optimum productivity, while still reducing fuel consumption.

State-of-the-art cab

The ultra-spacious cab is the perfect working environment. It offers operators ultimate comfort and quality, with some of the lowest noise levels in the industry and 20% less vibration than the previous generation.

New features include the synchronised motion of the seat and console – to reduce operator fatigue – and the adjustable console height with three positions to choose from. Easy operation comes from the ergonomic design of the console and switches. The hi-res anti-glare 8” screen is also easier to view.

Increase safety

Hitachi Zaxis-7 excavators have a superior view of the job site to enhance safety. This is thanks to the 270-degree bird’s-eye view from the Aerial Angle camera system. Operators can choose from six image options to view the machine’s immediate environment, so they can control their own safety and those around them. Visibility in difficult conditions is also improved by new LED work lights and a windscreen wiper with an increased sweeping area.

Better uptime

Tested rigorously at dedicated facilities in Japan, Hitachi Zaxis-7 machines have been built to last and to significantly boost uptime. This is maximised by easy maintenance and cleaning features, which save operators and owners both time and money. The two-way disconnect switch makes it possible to shut down power while still enabling the machine to transmit operation data for 72 hours. When the battery is completely disconnected, service or maintenance works can be carried out.

Fleet management

To enable owners to feel in total control of their fleet and workload, Hitachi’s remote monitoring systems, Owner’s Site and ConSite, give them access to vital data and tools. Both systems send operational data via GPRS or satellite from the excavator to Global e-Service on a daily basis. ConSite summarises the information in a monthly email, while the ConSite Pocket app shows real-time alerts for any potential issues.

The quality of the engine and hydraulic oil is monitored continuously by a unique Hitachi innovation. Data is transmitted via two sensors to Global e-Service and they detect if the oil quality has deteriorated. This innovative feature provides customers with peace of mind on the condition of their excavators, and reduces maintenance and unscheduled downtime.

“We’re proud to present the latest range of Hitachi excavators to our European customers,” says Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) NV President Makoto Yamazawa. “We believe the next generation of machines will help our operators and owners to create their vision. Hitachi has the products, people, solutions and services to empower its customers to take control of their world.”