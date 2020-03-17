New Doosan excavators offer best productivity in 50 tonne class

Doosan has launched two new Stage V 50 tonne crawler excavators that offer significantly improved performance to previous Stage IV models and set a new benchmark for the 50 tonne class.

Stage V Engine

To meet Stage V engine emission regulations, the DX490LC-7 and DX530LC-7 excavators are powered by the new Scania DC13 Stage V compliant diesel engine, providing a higher power output of 294kW (394HP).

The Scania engine offers a new solution to exceed Stage V with super-efficient DOC/DPF+SCR after-treatment technology to ensure minimal emissions. Thanks to the new technology, maintenance of the diesel particulate filter (DPF) has been greatly reduced, with a six times longer automatic regeneration interval (60 hours) and an ash cleaning interval that is twice as long at 8000 hours, compared with the previous DPF in the DX-3 generation machines. The operator is now able to see the amount of ash build up in the DPF from their seat in the cab via the gauge panel and that a regeneration has been successful.

Best performance in class

In the DX490LC-7 and DX530LC-7, the enhanced performance of the DC13 engine is combined with a Virtual Bleed Off (VBO) hydraulic system (D-Ecopower+) and the new generation Smart Power Control Technology (SPC3), providing an overall fuel efficiency increase of 11%.

Increased pump capacity and the higher power of the engine produces up to an 8% increase in productivity, the best-in-class performance in the 50 tonne market.

There are now four power modes available on both machines, which help to simplify the operation of the new excavators compared to the more complex choice of eight power modes and SPC combinations in the previous generation machines. The operator is able to set the power mode (P+, P, S or E) in both one-way and two-way working modes.

Increased comfort and controllability

Already excelling in spaciousness and ergonomics, the new cab in the DX490LC-7 and DX530LC-7 models takes operator comfort and ease of operation to unheralded levels. Like the new 30-40 tonne Stage V models, the cab has a new high quality seat and offers more features as standard than other machines on the market, ensuring super controllability and high precision in all applications.

Key new features in the cab:

New 8-inch touch-enabled colour LCD gauge panel, providing more information via a 30% larger screen

Stereo system integrated in the gauge panel (with Bluetooth streaming function)

Keyless start system

Enhanced interior cab design including

Improved air conditioning/defrost performance

Seat Heating (2-step)

360 o Cameras

LED type cab space lamp

Ultrasonic sonic detection of obstacles (option)

LED lights (option)

Side protection or Catwalk (option)

Air compressor (option)

As standard, 360° cameras provide full visibility around the excavators and allow the operator to see a top-down view of the area outside the machine. The camera array comprises a front camera, two side cameras and a rear camera. The camera display is separated from the gauge panel.

The new DX490LC-7 and DX530LC-7 models are factory-installed with Doosan’s state-of-the-art DoosanConnect wireless fleet monitoring system. The DoosanConnect system offers a web-based fleet management solution which is very useful for monitoring the performance and security of machines and promoting preventative maintenance.

As a leading brand in information and communications technology (ICT), Doosan has taken a remarkable step forward, by offering customers lifetime-free cellular service with all DX-7 generation excavators. This means that customers can use the DoosanConnect service without any limitation as long as they use the service with a cellular network. Satellite service will be offered free-of-charge for a 3-year period.