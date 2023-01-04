Cummins launches new CS IV engine range for China market

Cummins has unveiled a new generation of clean off-road engines that meet China National Stage IV emissions (CS IV) which started on December 1st, 2022.

The upgraded engines, with displacements from 2.8 to 15-liters, range from 48-674 hp (36-503 kW). They achieve higher power output and torque than their predecessors, and continue to bring proven, premium performance ideally suited for the toughest duty cycles.

The integration of Cummins latest aftertreatment systems, the single module and switchback, with leading combustion and air handling technology allows the B6.7, L9, X12 and M15 CS IV engines to be EGR free, offering benefits of improved NOx conversion efficiency and better fuel economy. Their multiple configurations fit diversified off-road applications with easier installation into equipment, and ease for service and maintenance.

“Cummins provides a broad and diverse product portfolio in off-road market to ensure we are compliant in all applications and geographic markets,” said Jason Wang, Cummins vice president and general manager of Engine Business Unit of China. “We are uniquely positioned to be the right value partner for OEM customers as they seek dependable and all-around solution to meet both stringent emissions standards and tough requirements on economy and performance.”

New PLUS engines

As part of this launch, Cummins has three new CS IV PLUS engines that will exceed customer expectations, delivering market leading CS IV power, with faster response and smarter system integration capability, helping operators reduce running costs and environmental impact.

The M15 Plus is a brand-new member of the bright red Cummins engine family with more innovative features and customized ratings for main applications including excavators, wheel loaders, drilling rigs, road planing and milling machines, air compressors and agricultural equipment, with power ratings from 563 to 675 hp (420 to 503 kW) and peak torque up to a significant 3000 Nm.

This clean sheet design product points to the future of diesel, more capability with less environmental impact. Its high power density sets the standards for heavy-duty performance in off-road applications. Innovatively designed hardware provides lower weight with maximum engine durability, even when working under the most challenging.