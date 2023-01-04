CrossControl lands major award

The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) has named CrossControls’ CCpilot V1000 and CCpilot V1200 the winner of a 2023 AE50 award. AE50 awards honour the year’s most innovative designs in engineering products or systems for the food and agriculture industries.

CrossControl will use March’s ConExpo in Las Vegas to showcase it current portfolio of computing solutions, including our Vision Line iMX8 based display computers which offer industry leading performance for ARM-based systems. With sizes from 7-12” the range can effectively be deployed as a modular display platform for OEMs that build equipment of different size and complexity.

The displays are supported by an open software platform which means OEMs and system developers are free to choose from a variety of leading toolchains including Qt, HTML5 and CODESYS. Our platform features a leading-edge windowing framework for Linux. This approach allows for the creation of HMI system that can deploy multiple independent applications in parallel. For example, based on this technology OEMs, system integrators and designers can easily create an HMI system with an inhouse developed app for base machine control and instrumentation, a sourced app for steering/navigation and a separate vision system app.

The platform supports dynamic window size, resolution and frame rate and is agnostic to camera brand with a live demonstration at ConExpo showcasing four different cameras with concurrent visualisation of the streams and resizable windows. Building on from displays with connected cameras, our platform enables computer vision with object detection for process guidance, automation, augmented reality and safety and offers additional performance with an optional internal AI accelerator.

Visitors to CrossControl’s booth in Las Vegas will see practical examples of standard features like instrumentation and diagnostics functionality with pleasing modern GUIs created with industry leading toolchains. And advanced features showcased on CrossControl’s iMX8 based ARM displays like multiple camera streams, object detection, and multiple displays driven by a single display ECU.

With vast software capabilities and state-of-the art hardware, CrossControl’s display computers provide a future ready platform for machine intelligence.