Clark produces engine-powered forklift truck series in Vietnam

Clark has started mass production of counterbalanced forklifts at its new plant in Vietnam. The plant, located in Hai Duong, Cẩm Giàng District, will produce S-Series IC engine trucks and higher capacity trucks for the North American, European and Australian markets.

“With this strategic step, Clark is ensuring for its dealers and end customers worldwide that they not only have access to a comprehensive range of materials handling vehicles with excellent product quality, but also guarantees that specific regional product requirements can be met and that high availability is guaranteed worldwide”, said Rolf Eiten, president & CEO Clark Europe. “During my visit to the plant, I was able to convince myself of the high manufacturing quality as well as the high standards of punctual delivery and customer satisfaction. With the start of production in Vietnam, we have taken an important step for our long-term success on the world market”.

The production site covers an area of five hectares and still has room for future expansion. The plant has a production capacity of 10,000 units per year. In addition to production, there is also the purchasing of supplier parts on site as well as an R&D team that develops cost-efficient and market-specific materials handling vehicles together with the worldwide Clark development departments.