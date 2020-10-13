TE Connectivity designs 20-position connector for harsh environments

To address the need for flexible and robust wire-to-wire connectivity in a compact format, TE Connectivity has designed NTSEAL 20 Position Connector. This new 20-position, high-density wire-to-wire connector utilises the proven TE/Deutsch Size 16 & 20 Common Contact System for inline applications.

The rugged, sealed connector system is IP67, IP68, and IP6K9K-rated for use in agricultural vehicles, buses, construction equipment, trucks and other applications and industries where environmental protection is required. What’s more, its hybrid contact agreement provides design flexibility for power and signal applications.

“With the increasing electrification of commercial vehicles, high performance and high-density connectors are needed in the existing and future markets,” said Zhaowen Zhou, engineering manager at TE Connectivity. “Our NTSEAL 20 Position Connector not only meets this need, but also joins the industry trusted Deutsch size 16 & 20 contacts, which is the proven and future choice for harsh-environment applications.”

NTSEAL 20 Position Connector can be used in environments exposed to extreme temperatures and engine-level vibrations. The integrated Terminal Position Assurance (TPA) and Connector Position Assurance (CPA), tool-free mount design eliminates the need for additional parts or tools providing quick, easy installation and repair. Additionally, back shells and mounting clips are available to provide engineers the options needed to design robust solutions for use in harsh environments.