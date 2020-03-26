Business as usual for Cummings

Cummins Distribution Europe has issued a statement outlining the steps the company is taking to continue to provide service and support for critical operations.

Many of you will have followed recent government announcements across certain countries within our region with regard to people staying at home and remaining there unless it is for essential travel.

We want to clarify that we have not been asked to close our facilities by the government in any of the countries in Europe currently in this situation, and we will carry on our operations as we have been over the last few days.

Our care for our employees remains our highest priority, whilst making sure that we support our customers, and in particular, those essential services such as hospitals, data centres and the delivery of foods and medicine.

Cummins support network is available to assist you, and our mobile technicians continue to deliver the service you depend on.

Personal statement

In a personal statement issued last week entitled ‘We will get through this’, Cummins Inc. chairman and CEO, Tom Linebarger outlined the company’s position.

“Our products are critical to the economy at this time. We supply primary and backup power to medical facilities, power to data centres and call centres that help keep people connected, engines for ambulances, fire trucks, food and medical delivery vehicles, and so much more. In order to fulfil our mission, we must also ensure the health and safety of all of our people. Given the size and speed of the pandemic, we are working across all areas of our company and with governments, agencies and other groups to make informed decisions and act as quickly as possible. We have cross-functional subject matter experts who are working diligently on a daily basis to address topics from employee health and wellness to customer and supply chain impact.”