TTi invests in latest off-road technology

As the off-road vehicle market expands, TTI, Inc., continues to invest in the latest technology to support the demands of agriculture, construction, recreational and other off-road vehicle OEM’s.

The broad portfolio covers connectors that are designed to meet the rigorous demands of the commercial vehicle industry and off-road applications as well as position and Hall-effect sensors and sensor products that are developed specifically for applications where reliability and durability are a priority.

Where high levels of sealing performance are a requirement, customers should consider TTI’s offerings from one of the world’s largest ranges of panel mount indicators, designed and manufactured to meet high standards of endurance, high performance, and harsh environments.

One highlight is Honeywell’s Transportation Attitude Reference System (TARS). This packaged sensor array is designed to report vehicle angular rate, acceleration, and attitude data for demanding applications in industries such as heavy duty, off-highway transportation. TARS-IMU measures important vehicle characteristics and enhances efficiency and productivity by reporting key data required to automate and monitor movements of vehicle systems and components. The sensor fusion algorithm minimises unwanted noise and vibrations improving accuracy and ease of integration.

