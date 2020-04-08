RCT automates mine fleet in Burkina Faso

World-leading autonomous solutions specialist RCT has executed a project with African Underground Mining Services (AUMS) at the Siou underground gold mine in Burkina Faso.

Earlier this year RCT commissioned its ControlMaster Guidance Automation technology on two of Siou’s CAT R2900G underground loaders and supplied two associated automation centres.

Guidance Automation enabled the loaders to operate with minimal intervention by machine operators located in the Automation Centres either on the surface of the mine or in a secure location in the underground mine.

The automation solution improves safety onsite by relocating mine personnel away from the mine face and reducing unplanned maintenance downtime by eliminating machine operator errors.

RCT’s African-based staff has provided comprehensive training to machine operators and will continue to provide ongoing after-sales support to AUMS.