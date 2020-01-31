Doosan to exhibit new vehicles and drone technology at SaMoTer

Doosan will be exhibiting its range of excavators, wheel loaders and articulated dump trucks along with its award-winning drone technology at SaMoTer this March.

Vehicles being shown for the first time at SaMoTer include Doosan’s new Stage V compliant 30-40 tonne crawler excavators accompanied by the launch of a new range of High Reach Demolition Excavators. Also appearing for the first time are the high performance DL280-5, DL420CVT-5 and DL580-5 wheel loaders and the DX35z mini-excavator.

Doosan will also be unveiling new technologies under the company’s ‘Powered by Innovation’ umbrella, expanding its Smart Solutions portfolio for Doosan construction, quarry and mining equipment. The company is aiming to give visitors a preview of the future including Concept-X, a new comprehensive control solution to operate equipment without human intervention. Doosan’s new fuel cell drones for monitoring machine performance and wider operation efficiency on construction, mine and quarry sites will also be on display.

Machines

The new Stage V excavators build on the very successful design of the previous Stage IV machines. As well as higher performance and cost savings, the new Stage V excavators provide major enhancements in operator comfort, uptime and return on investment, with a strong focus on low fuel consumption, increased power, robustness and versatility.

To meet Stage V engine emission regulations, the new excavators are powered by the latest generation Doosan diesel engines. These offer a new solution to exceed Stage V regulations without exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), that boosts the quantity of air available during combustion, increasing the temperature of the process and greatly reducing the amount of particulates produced. This is combined with super-efficient DOC/DPF+SCR after-treatment technology to ensure minimal emissions. Thanks to the new technology, maintenance of the diesel particulate filter (DPF) has been greatly reduced, with no maintenance required until the machine has operated for 8000 hours.

The new High Reach Demolition Excavators from Doosan feature a modular boom design and hydraulic lock mechanism to provide a complete, flexible solution in the same machine. As a result, it is a simple process for the operator to change between a demolition boom and an earthmoving boom to accomplish different applications on site.

The new machines have a high visibility cab which is designed for high reach demolition applications with a 30 degree tilting angle. Safety functions assist the operator in both the production and performance aspects of the machine, whilst the hydraulically adjustable undercarriage provides optimum stability for work and a reduced width for transportation.

Drones

Among the new developments in the company’s Smart Solutions portfolio are the new fuel-cell powered drones from Doosan Mobility Innovation, which can monitor and document materials, equipment and transit routes for improved operational workflow.

Capable of flying up to two hours on one charge, these long-endurance fuel-cell powered drones can cover even large sites in a single flight, versus using multiple batteries and flight locations. Using the drones can also improve the safety of workers and prevent accidents by using aerial scanning rather than manual materials climbing.

To meet increasing demand for the increased efficiency offered by machine guidance systems on excavators, Doosan Smart Solutions is also offering new Leica, Trimble and Xsite Ready Kits for the Doosan wheeled and crawler excavators from 14 to 30 tonne. Doosan Smart Solutions already provides factory-installed options for the increased flexibility offered by several tiltrotator systems for the Doosan excavator range.