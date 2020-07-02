Fluid Power firm Gates to donate $535,000 in Covid response

Gates, a leading global provider of application-specific fluid power and power transmission solutions, has announced charitable donations of more than $535,000 in support of organisations responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directed by the company’s global headquarters in Denver, the Gates Industrial Corporation Foundation is working with nearly 100 Gates facilities around the world to identify and help fund local nonprofits that are making a difference. 19 charities across the EMEA region will receive a total of $78,500.

“Gates’ global charitable initiative is intended to empower local organisations. We’re tapping into local knowledge to address area-specific needs,” said Josef Parzhuber, president EMEA. “Here in EMEA, we’ve been able to direct our support to 19 charities making an impact in all of the communities we call home.”

Recipients of Foundation donations in EMEA include:

Fundacio Del Convent De Santa Clara

Artsen zonder grenzen België

Croce Rossa Italiana

Al Jalila Foundation in Support of Medical Education & Research

Friends of Fondation de France, Inc.

Nemocnice s poliklinikou Havířov

Statutární město Karviná

ADRA, o.p.s. (pobočka Dobrovolnické centrum ADRA Havířov)

Dumfries and Galloway Health Board Endowment Fund

Cramlington hospital

St John Ambulance

Dokuz Eylul University Research and Application Hospital

Covid-19 Foundation, under the aegis of Fondation de Luxembourg

Voivodship Specialist Hospital in Legnica

Medical University in Wroclaw Department of Heart Diseases

Aachener Tafel e.V.

Euskirchener Tafel e.V.

Darmstädter Tafel e.V.

Responding quickly to the global outbreak, Gates initiated the charitable initiative with a substantial donation to the Hubei Charity Federation to support the medical needs in the area where the virus is believed to have originated. The aid campaign now spans other parts of South and North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Greater China; and East Asia and India, including 17 locations across the United States. Among the recipient organisations are chapters of large NGOs, such as the United Way and the American Red Cross, as well as local hospitals, food banks and other humanitarian organisations.

Donations, totalling more than $535,000, are being provided on an unrestricted basis to allow recipient charities maximum flexibility to address the most urgent needs in their area. Among those are Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline medical professionals and health care services and food and housing for the most vulnerable populations impacted by the pandemic.

In addition to its worldwide charitable donation initiative, Gates continues to actively monitor, manage and adapt to the evolving pandemic. Thanks to prompt implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols at all of its approximately 100 plants, offices, labs and distribution centres around the world, Gates has been able to continue serving its customers and maintain employment levels while protecting the health and safety team members, their families and communities.