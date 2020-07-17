Extension of Stage V regulation becomes EU law

A new regulation on Stage V emissions from non-road mobile machinery (NRMM) was published today in the Official Journal of the European Union. This final step of the legislative process confirms that the 12-months extension of certain transitional provisions is officially EU law and is applicable retroactively from 1st July 2020.

This amendment to the Stage V Regulation extends by 12 months the 30th June and 31st December 2020 deadlines for the production and placing on the market of NRMM and tractors fitted with transition engines <56kW and ≥130kW.

The European industry associations representing NRMM manufacturers, namely CECE, CEMA, EGMF, EUnited Municipal Equipment & Cleaning, Europgen and FEM, warmly welcome the positive conclusion of this process.

This fundamental political success obtained by the united NRMM industry allows machinery manufacturers to avoid economic damage and unnecessary waste of raw materials and resources since the transition engines were already built in 2018 and would otherwise have to be scrapped.

It should be noted that NRMM and tractors fitted with transition engines between 56kW and 130kW are not affected by this extension and retain the applicable 2021 deadlines.

Therefore, the sector calls on the European Commission to continue to monitor the effect of COVID-19 on the industry and conduct a timely assessment of this impact regarding upcoming deadlines, submitting a new report to Parliament and undertaking new legislative actions as appropriate.