European Parliament approves Stage V deadline extension

The European Parliament has backed an amendment to the Stage V regulation (EU) by 653 votes to 17.

The revision delays the relevant deadlines for building machines installed with transition engines from 30th June 2020 to 30th June 2021 and for placing those machines on the market from 31 December 2020 to 31 December 2021.

The revised regulation will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union and will take effect retroactively from 1st July 2020.

The outcome comes after a painstaking lobbying process by a task force of European manufacturers’ organisations, including the Committee for European Construction Equipment (CECE) and the European federations for materials handling (FEM), garden machinery (EGMF) and agricultural equipment (CEMA). The problem was identified in March by the Construction Equipment Association when the initial problems with hold-ups in the supply chain caused by Covid-19 were reported. OEM reduced time working and factory closures followed within the next few weeks when it became certain that not all pre-Stage V engine stocks could be incorporated within completed machines by the end of June.

“The original rules meant that even if manufacturers had engines ready and waiting to be installed unless they could be incorporated into the fully assembled machines by the deadline they would have to be scrapped,” said CEA CEO, Rob Oliver. “Several official European forums had to be persuaded of the urgency of the problem and the fact that a postponement would not compromise the environmental objectives of the emission regulations. In the end, the case presented by CECE and our allies in other sectors finally got the necessary legal changes over the line. This has saved manufacturers across Europe significant sums at a time when businesses have been knocked sideways by Covid-19.”