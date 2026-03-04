The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Construction

Volvo Trucks highlights integrated on- and off-highway approach at ConExpo

Anjali Sooknanan
A dark grey Volvo VHD 300 dump truck driving along a dusty desert road at dusk, with mountains and a wide open landscape visible in the background.
ABOVE: The Volvo VHD 300 dump truck, on show at the Volvo Group booth at ConExpo 2026, is designed to work in tandem with off-highway construction equipment across infrastructure and aggregates applications.

Volvo Trucks North America is showcasing its expanding focus on construction and heavy-haul applications at ConExpo. The company is featured within the Volvo Construction Equipment booth (Festival Grounds, F24029), where the Volvo VHD 300 dump truck is demonstrating how on-highway trucks and off-highway machines work together across construction and infrastructure applications.

A dark grey Volvo VHD 300 dump truck with a loaded tipper body moving through a dusty quarry environment, with steep rocky terrain visible in the background and a driver visible through the cab window.
ABOVE: The Volvo VHD 300 is among the equipment featured at the Volvo Group’s ConExpo display, demonstrating the link between on-highway haulage and off-highway construction operations.

“Vocational customers operate in demanding environments that require durability, reliability, and confidence in the partners they choose,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “By aligning Volvo Trucks with Volvo Construction Equipment and Volvo Penta at ConExpo, we are demonstrating how an integrated approach across products, services, and manufacturing supports customers today while helping build the future.”

Under the theme “Power Your Ambition”, Volvo Trucks, Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Penta and Volvo Financial Services are presenting a unified Volvo Group presence at the show, demonstrating how trucks, machines, power solutions, digital services and financing under one brand can simplify operations across construction and heavy-haul fleets. The integrated approach is designed to deliver better coordination between on- and off-road equipment, shared technologies and connected services that support uptime and productivity across the jobsite.

Images: Volvo Trucks

