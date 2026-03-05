CONEXPO: Komatsu introduces HM460-6 articulated haul truck

Komatsu has introduced the HM460-6 articulated haul truck, a next-generation machine engineered for quarry, construction, large-scale site development, mining and infrastructure operations where variable terrain, soft ground and haul road conditions limit productivity.

The HM460-6 replaces the HM400-5 and offers a rated payload capacity of 46.3 tons, up from the previous model’s 44.2-ton capacity. Komatsu says the increased payload, combined with improved fuel efficiency, is designed to deliver a lower cost per ton while maintaining stable, predictable operation throughout the haul cycle.

At the core of the machine is the new proprietary Komatsu DBA127 engine, equipped with a two-stage turbocharger system. The engine delivers 518 gross horsepower at 1,700rpm, providing increased torque at lower engine speeds to support acceleration, hill-climb capability and power delivery under load. The design eliminates the complexity of an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system, uses less fuel and extends service intervals. The engine meets US EPA Tier 4 Final and EU Stage V emissions standards. Paired with a new nine-speed Komatsu transmission and intelligent gear control, the powertrain is designed to balance performance and fuel efficiency across a range of conditions.

Traction performance is a central focus of the HM460-6’s design. The Komatsu Traction Control System continuously monitors wheel speed and slip, automatically applying brake force to individual wheels when traction loss is detected. This works in conjunction with an inter-axle differential lock and a manually activated cross-axle differential lock, providing multiple layers of traction assistance based on ground conditions. A hydro-pneumatic suspension system is engineered to balance ride comfort and stability across challenging terrain.

The redesigned cab features a four-pillar design that increases glass area by 16% and reduces blind spots by 43% compared to the HM400-5. Control layouts were revised to group high-use functions within easy reach, and a high-resolution 8-inch machine monitor paired with a 10-inch sub-monitor provides access to payload data, machine information and rearview camera feeds.

Standard operator-assist features include cruise control, automatic retard speed control for consistent downhill speeds, and hill start assist to prevent rollback on steep grades. A rollover prevention system monitors vehicle speed and rear frame angle, providing alerts and limiting machine functions when thresholds are approached.

Maintenance access has also been addressed, with a powered tilting engine hood, ground-level service points and extended service intervals intended to reduce downtime and simplify routine inspections. The truck is equipped with telematics data monitoring technology, enabling fleet managers to access machine health and operating data to support proactive maintenance and utilisation planning.

“In engineering the HM460-6, the focus is on delivering confident performance in real-world conditions where traction, torque and control make the difference — with extra payload,” says Bruce Boebel, director, products and service at Komatsu. “The new DBA127 engine and advanced traction systems were designed to help operators stay productive on challenging and versatile terrain, while the redesigned cab and service features reflect how closely we listened to customer feedback.”

Image: Komatsu