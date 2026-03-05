CONEXPO: Volvo’s new 56-tonne EC560 excavator leads 14 vehicle debuts

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has unveiled 14 new or first-look models at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 in Las Vegas, with the debut of the EC560 — a new 56-tonne crawler excavator — headlining the company’s largest show presence in recent years.

The EC560 is on display at Volvo CE’s 55,000-square-foot Festival Grounds booth (F24029) ahead of its planned commercial availability in early 2027. Designed for heavy infrastructure, quarry and aggregates, and large-scale construction applications, the machine is positioned to accept the largest bucket in its size class.

EC560: performance targets

The EC560 joins Volvo CE’s modernised next-generation excavator series, bridging a gap between existing size classes. It features optimised electro-hydraulics and targets a 6 yd³ (4.6 m³) bucket capacity, 3% more digging force and 10% more swing torque than current models in the range, along with a heavier counterweight.

The machine also carries forward the operator-centric cab design and redesigned human machine interface (HMI) introduced across the next-generation platform.

“This model is a direct response to customer demand for a machine that offers the size and strength for heavy production work along with the finesse, fuel efficiency and comfort of our next-gen platform,” says Sejong Ko, product manager for large excavators at Volvo CE. “It’s a great example of how we’re growing this series to meet every challenge our customers face.”

Full specifications are expected to be released closer to the machine’s commercial launch.

Broader lineup updates

The EC560 debut sits within a wider portfolio refresh at the show. Since ConExpo 2023, Volvo CE has updated more than 35% of its machine lineup, with the biggest changes across excavators, wheel loaders and articulated haulers — segments that together account for around 70% of the global construction market.

Wheel loader updates on display range from a new engine for the high-capacity L350 to enhancements across mid-size models, including the L120 Electric. Articulated dump trucks also feature prominently, with the flagship A50 on show alongside the North American launch of the SD70 soil compactor.

Attendees were also able to operate compact diesel and mid-size electric excavators, including the 23-tonne EC230 Electric — with Volvo CE noting that operator feedback consistently rated the electric machine’s performance as meeting the demands of heavy applications.

“Since the last CONEXPO, we’ve renewed more than a third of our construction equipment lineup and brought powerful new machines to market — but the full customer value comes when those machines are combined with our services and digital tools,” says Scott Young, president of Volvo CE North America. “The right machines backed by the right services help our customers work safer, more productively and with lower total cost of ownership.”

Services, connectivity and US manufacturing

Beyond hardware, Volvo CE used ConExpo to highlight its expanding services offer, including the Load Ticket site management tool, Connected Map, and ActiveCare Direct. The company’s Equipment as a Service (EaaS) model — offering guaranteed availability on a pay-for-use basis — was also presented to visitors.

On the manufacturing side, a $40 million investment in the company’s Shippensburg, Pennsylvania facility brings excavator and large wheel loader production to the US in early 2026, as part of a wider $1.2 billion Volvo Group commitment to North American investment.

“CONEXPO is about listening to our customers so we can support their ambitions,” says Melker Jernberg, president of Volvo CE. “We are not just showing what the future could look like; we brought machines and services that are ready to deliver today.”